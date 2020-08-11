Take a break to stunning Cornish village Polperro for some glamping fun

A HEN is worrying her way round the field and pigs are snorting in anticipation of breakfast.

Meanwhile, I am in a yurt in the middle of a Cornish field, gazing at the rising sun through our plastic skylight.

My husband and I have come to Tremeer Farm for a long weekend, road tripping out of city life on a Thursday after work.

Winding through tiny lanes, we spotted the farm — and its 18ft white, Mongolian-style yurts — from about ten minutes away, promising a weekend of rural relaxation and sun.

The ever-smiling Sara and Rob are there ready to greet us — and give us a tour of the site.

They take us to meet Rosie the pig, point out where to collect freshly laid eggs in the morning and show us how to start a log fire inside our yurts to keep toasty at night.

It’s the perfect place if you just want to relax, whether napping on the grass with a book, playing badminton in the games barn or rustling up some dinner in the communal kitchens.

One day we drive ten minutes down the road to park at Lantivet Bay and hike along the coastal path to the small fishing village of Polruan.

It takes about an hour and a half up and down goat tracks, with the shimmering ocean below us.

Finally in the hillside village, we stroll the rolling streets before catching a ferry across the bay to the slightly more well-known Fowey.

The tiny town’s sandy Readymoney Cove beach is ideal to while away the hours, making sandcastles or scrambling among the rocks, as children in wetsuits shriek with excitement as they throw themselves into the surf.

The next day is spent driving 20 minutes to Polperro, a quaint old fishing village just south of Looe.

Among its white seaside cottages are countless Cornish pasty shops.

There, traditional fillings have been joined on the menu by lamb and mint, vegan and curry — and just about every flavour you can imagine.

In the market for something sweet? There are plenty of shops offering cream teas or lemon sorbets, too.

Down by the water, we clamber over rocks to reach the headland, looking over the gorgeous bay below.

If you’re not into rock rambling, there is also a walk along the headlands that gets you to the same spot without having to watch where you step.

Stomachs full of Cornish delights, it’s time to head home through the tiny lanes surrounded by shrubs back to our farm.

While I love a bit of traditional camping, glamping really does make it easy.

Mini fridges hold all our food, and dinner is rustled up in the barn kitchens that contain all the stoves and utensils you need.

The night is spent making smores by the open fire and squishing marshmallows between crackers as the delicious chocolate oozes out from all sides.

Now, if you’re like me and you live in a city, you may have forgotten what stars look like.

But down at Tremeer Farm, the night sky is a blanket of light.

The view would make it hard to go inside to bed — were it not for that skylight.

