Take a look at how flesh-eating bacteria “destroyed” this patient’s nose.

See how this patient’s nose was “destroyed” by flesh-eating bacteria.

I’m tired of all the expressions on everyone’s face.

Edna, a new patient, is excited to meet the doctors after a lifetime of being stared at everywhere she goes.

Tonight’s episode of Botched features Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow.

And when we say “forever,” we really mean it.

Edna’s medical problems began when she was just one year old, as she explains in this sneak peek clip.

“I was sick as a baby,” she tells the Botched cameras.

“My father simply told the doctor not to let me die.”

It turned out that Edna’s nose had been “devastated” by “flesh-eating bacteria.”

She’s had four surgeries since then to try to repair the damage, but none of them have worked.

Edna continues, “I had to live my entire life with people staring at me.”

“It rips me apart.”

Worse, she believes her medical issues have had a negative impact on her daughter’s life.

“I wish this had never happened,” Edna says, “because it completely changed your life, and it’s very uncomfortable, like when you see someone looking at you differently than the other people around you.”

“People look, turn around, and look again.”

In a confessional, Edna adds, “I don’t want to be judged by how I look.”

“I don’t want people to see me this way.”

I’m not like this.”

See the full sneak peek in the video above, and find out more about Edna’s story on tonight’s all-new episode.

See How Flesh-Eating Bacteria “Destroyed” This Botched Patient’s Nose