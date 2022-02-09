Take a look at the artwork Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker both created.

Devin Booker has inherited Kendall Jenner’s good taste, as evidenced by his decorative art collection.

Architectural Digest was invited for a tour of Jenner’s 25-year-old boyfriend’s Arizona oasis, which is dripping with a perfect blend of splendor and swagger.

The Phoenix Suns guard’s wall sculpture, however, has everyone’s attention.

After a trip to Arizona with his supermodel girlfriend, the former Duke star picked up a James Turrell piece.

“We went to Roden Crater and were blown away by the experience,” Booker tells AD. Roden Crater is home to Turrell’s large-scale artwork, which is housed within an extinct volcano.

Booker was so taken with the work that he purchased a Turrell LED wall sculpture, which is prominently displayed in one of his favorite rooms, which also includes a wine cellar.

“Having this beautiful piece of art that my guests and I can appreciate while enjoying a meal is one of my favorite parts of the house,” he said.

“And it starts to look like a floating box if you stare at it long enough.”

Jenner also owns a Turrell LED wall sculpture.

She invited AD to her house in 2020, and her artwork greeted visitors as they entered.

“[Turrell] actually makes these pieces to meditate in front of,” Jenner said.

It’s no coincidence that the homes of Booker and Jenner have a similar vibe.

After all, Booker revealed that he used Jenner’s interior design team Clements Design, the mother-son duo of Kathleen and Tommy Clements who spent a year designing her LA home featured in AD, and the end result appears to have easily won Booker’s services.

Booker said, “I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style.”

“I’m like a sponge when I walk into my friends’ houses, asking questions and absorbing what I see.”

From the 12-foot sofas in the game house to the vintage suede chairs for the custom poker table to the grand but unassuming dining room table next to the wine cellar, Booker’s home exudes comfort and luxury at its finest.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also revealed a lot of accomplishments.

