Take a look at the unexpected faces that emerge from these celebrities’ knees.

THEY’RE LIKE TWO KNEES IN A POD – and these celebrities’ joints may be living double lives.

Susanna Reid’s right knee was shaped like a teddy bear, according to viewers of Good Morning Britain this week.

The 50-year-old host, however, isn’t the only celebrity with a patella that resembles that of other celebrities or animals.

Angelina Jolie, 46, is rumored to be considering donning a longer skirt with Trump-like knees.

With her Casper the Friendly Ghost knee, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, smiles.

That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

David Beckham, 46, and his buffalo-like knee are more like goldenbulls.

Kim Kardashian, 41, has a tendon-cy that makes her look a little beaky – but she’s no ugly duckling after surgery.

SUSANNA Reid had to be on her knees trying to get a word in with former GMB co-host Piers Morgan – it’s a wonder she was able to keep her composure.

Meghan Markle, 40, is a super-woke woman who would take the knee if it wasn’t for the royals, and she does a good impression of John Hurt as the Elephant Man.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, has gone from actress to wacky lifestyle guru. She can now moo-nlight as a cow.

With a knee that screams Chucky from the movie Child’s Play, POSH Spice Victoria, 47, looks more like Scary.

