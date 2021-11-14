Take a look at the Week’s Most Surprising Celebrity Makeovers.

That’s how you make a good first impression.

At the 2021 CMA Awards, Katy Perry and Gabby Barrett both debuted bold hair transformations, with the former dying her locks and the latter getting a chop to reveal a blunt bob.

They weren’t the only celebrities who experimented with their hair, as Kaia Gerber debuted bangs, Sofia Richie returned to her natural hair color, and Dove Cameron ditched her usual blonde strands in favor of a darker ‘do.

In addition, Reign Disick experimented with his hairstyle once more, and Billy Joel made his first public appearance since losing 50 pounds.

Take a look at the week’s most surprising celebrity transformations:

“I simply believe that now is the time to give them everything they desire.”

That was the caption on the American Idol judge’s Instagram post about the CMA Awards, which she shared on November.

10, in which she documented her dramatic hair transformation in preparation for the big event.

Perry, who has had platinum blonde hair for a while, returned to her signature black locks, revealing the dyeing process, which was done by celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry.

“She’s back!!!” Henry captioned a photo of the “Daisies” singer, adding, “Yes…. we took her dark!” as a second caption.

The piano player has lost 50 pounds since his last visit.

During his November performance, the 72-year-old musician flaunted his weight loss.

5 show at Madison Square Garden, his first appearance there since February 2020.

Joel revealed to Howard Stern last month that his slimmer figure was the result of back surgery he had earlier this year.

“I lost my appetite afterwards because the pain was so bad,” the “Uptown Girl” singer explained.

“I accepted it.

I told myself, ‘OK, I’m not going to eat as much,’ and I ate less and less and less, and then there was just life aggravation, which tends to affect your appetite as well.”

Joel admitted he was “happy” with the results, joking, “I had gotten kind of chunky.”

On the red carpet at the star-studded 2021 LACMA Art Film gala in Los Angeles on November, the Disney Channel star and singer was almost unrecognizable as she debuted brown hair.

Though the 25-year-old was previously known for her platinum blonde hair, she began to grow out her natural darker hair as the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

“So I haven’t dyed my hair…,” she told Byrdie in September 2020.

