Take a look back at Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s reign as king and queen.

After more than a decade together, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits, stating that their “devotion” to their children will remain “unwavering.” Take a look back at some of their most memorable moments together.

No one saw it coming, but there was a plot twist.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage. In a joint statement released on Instagram on January 12, the former couple said they are “parting ways in marriage.”

“We’ve all felt the pinch and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding… and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote.

The Game of Thrones star and the Angel Heart actress, who have a 14-year-old daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and a 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, appear to be on good terms as they pledged to move forward with “dignity and honesty” and an unwavering devotion to their children.

They went on to say, “The love between us continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

“We give each other permission to be who we’re learning to be.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, married in 2017 and quickly rose to prominence as one of Hollywood’s most popular couples.

Continue scrolling to see some of their past moments together as they go their separate ways.

At a private family screening of The Lion King, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reminisce with their own children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

Backstage at the 2019 Oscars, the Aquaman star shared a photo with Bonet and his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, joking that they are both his queens.

In this happy moment, Momoa and Bonet took a photo with Ani DiFranco, a musician who Momoa has admired since high school.

In a candid photo from 2017, the actor gushed about Bonet, calling him his “best friend” and “partner in crime.”

On set a few years ago, the Justice League heartthrob was surprised by Bonet and their kids, and he wrote the sweetest caption to describe it: “I have never been so surprised in my life.”

He shared, “I love u, my loveee, my babies.”

Bonet’s 49th birthday is November 16, 2016.

