Take a Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s Most Memorable Mugler Fashion Moments: Photos

They make an excellent team.

Kim Kardashian and Manfred Thierry Mugler were a fashion force, collaborating on iconic looks time and time again.

Following the late fashion icon’s death on Sunday, January 23, the 41-year-old founder of Skims took to Instagram to reflect on her time with him.

“It breaks my heart.

“There is no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic!” Kardashian wrote. “I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you, and been your muse.”

“There was so much more for you to show the world and so much more for us to do together, but you had already given us so much.”

“I will never forget our time together around the world learning from the master himself on what couture truly meant!” she continued. “You always said beauty will save the world — and you truly believe it was a better place because of the beauty all around!”

“I’m in love with you.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a slideshow with a number of photos of herself with Mugler and wearing his designs.

While she has a slew of iconic looks, her Met Gala ensemble from 2019 is perhaps the most memorable.

Mugler’s return from retirement was marked by the “wet dress,” which was more than just a stunning red carpet moment.

“Coming to design this gown for me is such a privilege,” she told Vogue.

“This has been in the works for about eight months… he imagined me as a California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet and dripping.”

The gown was stunning, but it was later revealed that the ensemble was so tight that Kardashian couldn’t sit at the fashion event because of her corset.

To get to the event, she had to stand in a van.

“Wish me luck,” she said at the time in a Vogue video.

“For the next four hours, I won’t be able to pee.”

