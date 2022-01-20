Take a look behind the scenes of Chris Lane’s Fill Them Boots tour.

Take a look inside Chris Lane’s Fill Them Boots Tour.

Country singer Chris Lane talked about how his family, including wife Lauren Lane, deals with life on the road when he performs across the country on E!’s Backstage Pass.

You’ve just gotten a backstage pass to the town’s hottest tickets.

Your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences after COVID-19 put a stop to live entertainment.

We’re also offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert this year, regardless of where you are.

E!’s Backstage Pass is where you can get a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Chris Lane is back on the road, so dust off your cowboy hat and get ready to fill those boots.

The country singer’s 2022 tour, which includes Tyler Rich, Ernest, and Lily Rose, began earlier this month.

To say he’s looking forward to getting back on the road and performing in front of crowds is an understatement.

Chris told E! News in an exclusive interview, “I’m going to be jumping into some of these bigger clubs and playing to packed houses every night.”

“There’s something to be said about the energy of the clubs, and I can’t wait to get back to it and feel that same energy and passion that country fans always bring.”

Chris promises an unforgettable night for new and old fans alike, with new hits like “Stop Coming Over” as well as longtime favorites like “I Don’t Know About You.”

“I want to impress every single person who is willing to spend their hard-earned money to attend one of my shows,” he said.

“I’m extremely grateful for them, and I hope they take away the impression that ‘Man, this guy is a lot of fun.'”

I’d like to speak with him again.

‘Wow, that was a fantastic performance.’

It’s not too late to get your “Fix” of Chris with stops across the country until April 16th.

In fact, he and his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) will be attending a few shows in the coming weeks.

Chris teased, “I’ll have out a couple of tour buses: one for the band, and one for me.”

“I’ll bring my twin brother over to mine, and Lauren and Dutton will come out whenever they can and want to, and I’ve built a crib for him.”

Continue scrolling to see all of Chris’s backstage details.

On January 1st,

Chris Lane, number thirteen

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Go Inside Chris Lane’s Life on the Road During His Fill Them Boots Tour