Take a Look Inside Chris Martin’s Malibu Mansion, which he shared with Dakota Johnson.

According to a source close to Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman has sold the Malibu home he shared with Dakota Johnson and bought another for a whopping (dollar)14.4 million.

Chris Martin has discovered a new slice of heaven.

A real estate source tells E! News that the Coldplay frontman, 44, has sold the property for a profit and purchased another mansion in the area, almost a year after moving into a (dollar)12.5 million house in Malibu with Dakota Johnson.

“In mid-December, Chris bought and sold in Malibu,” the insider says.

“He accepted an off-market offer for his Nantucket-style home for nearly (dollar)2 million more than he paid for it.”

According to the source, Chris was able to use the money from the sale to purchase a new home “in a more private and desirable location for (dollar)14.4 million.”

“He adores [Malibu] and has been buying up properties,” the insider continues.

“He understands the value of the investment and enjoys the process.”

Another insider told E! News in March that Chris had bought a 5,338-square-foot mansion “walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on,” and that Dakota, 32, was “living there” with the singer at the time.

So, what’s it like to live like the couple? Take a look at the gallery below for a tour of their former home, which includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

This kitchen is a chef’s dream, from the ultra-trendy farmhouse sink to the massive island (complete with a built-in wine cooler!).

Draw a bath and gaze out the window on those days when you need some alone time.

The best part of this master bathroom? Dakota and Chris didn’t have to fight over drawer space thanks to the separate sinks and vanities.

All you need is a good book and a glass of wine in this room, which is made even more inviting by the fireplace and built-in shelves (which perfectly store all of the wood).

Furthermore, the double doors not only provide ample natural light but also allow you to appreciate the beauty of the outdoors while remaining indoors.

If we were to leave this room, we’d never want to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy