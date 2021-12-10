Take a look inside Iman’s beautiful home, which is filled with touching tributes to the late David Bowie.

Iman recently gave Vogue a tour of her warm, inviting Catskills home.

A few priceless relics dedicated to her late husband, David Bowie, can be found on the estate.

Home is where the story begins, but for Iman, it is also where her and David Bowie’s love story continues to blossom.

Vogue was recently invited to tour the renowned supermodel’s stunning estate in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York.

The cozy home, which Iman and her late husband, David, started working on nearly six years ago, is surrounded by plenty of beautiful white birch trees, which are a personal favorite of the musician.

Iman told Vogue that the house “really saved me during COVID.”

“Because it was difficult for me to stay here before that.”

I’d come for the weekend and leave the next day because I was sad here and missed him terribly.

The house actually assisted me in overcoming my grief and coming out the other side.”

After a private battle with liver cancer, the music legend passed away in January 2016 at the age of 69.

The model and the singer were married for 23 years and had a daughter, Alexandria, who was 21 at the time of David’s death.

David had a son from a previous relationship, Duncan.

Iman continued, “And that is what makes this house so special to me.”

“I don’t cry anymore when I think of David.”

I still remember how happy I was to be alive.”

The specific details on display commemorating the couple—which include a self-portrait of David from 1980 and a Lynn Chadwick sculpture she gave David for their first wedding anniversary in 1993—views of their mountainside abode will warm any heart instantly within seconds of watching.

See Iman’s most prized possessions for yourself in the gallery above.

