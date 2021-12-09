Take a look inside Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s (dollar)44.5 million ex-newlywed mansion

Take a look inside Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s former newlywed mansion, which cost $44.5 million.

From 2000 to 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married, and the couple lived in a 1,173 square foot Beverly Hills mansion as newlyweds.

Soon after their marriage, they bought it and began a three-year renovation before selling it in 2006 to a hedge fund executive who finished the work and added some new features.

The French Normandy Revival-style estate, which includes a five-bedroom main house and a one-bedroom guest house, is currently on the market for (dollar)44.5 million.

It was one of the first movie star mansions in Beverly Hills, built in 1934 for actor Fredric March and later owned by modern Hollywood royalty.

courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, scroll through to see the rest of the mansion for yourself.

The French-inspired home, which is located in Southern California, has a charmingly rustic yet luxurious exterior that is surrounded by greenery and hedged landscaping for privacy.

It’s on a quiet cul-de-sac with two gated entrances and panoramic canyon views.

The bright and airy living room features floor-to-ceiling windows, access to the lighted pool, and plenty of seating.

If a breeze isn’t enough for you, head to one of the home’s many fireplaces, which can be found in the bedroom, dining room, and bar.

The home has a large dining room that can seat 20 people, but there are several other places to eat, including a bar room with an eat-in kitchen.

The house has a lot of big windows, and the architecture and furniture have a lot of sleek lines.

During the renovation, Aniston and Pitt added a screening room to the house, giving them a private space to watch their latest films.

They also wanted to replace the kitchen floor with heated marble and build a pub with floors from a 200-year-old French château.

The swimming pool, which is nestled among large trees, is seen better from the back of the house.

The swimming pool terrace is accessible from the lower-level living room and bar, and the backyard is enhanced by multiple stone stairways.

The court includes a pavilion with a guest house on the upper level, as well as an outdoor living room and outdoor bedroom, allowing you to eat, sleep, and breathe tennis.

Tony BarsonWireImage/Bob Walsh/WireImage

Peek Inside Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s $44.5M Former Newlywed Mansion