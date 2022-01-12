Take a look inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s $29 million New York City Penthouse.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel bought the New York property in 2017 for (dollar)20 million, and they’ve now sold it for a tidy profit.

Take a look around before the new owners take over.

One of Justin Timberlake’s properties is about to say “bye, bye, bye.”

The musician and his wife Jessica Biel have sold their Manhattan penthouse for (dollar)29 million, according to E! News.

The couple first purchased the four-bedroom Tribeca penthouse in 2017 for (dollar)20.2 million, according to online records.

In a deal first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the couple can now walk away with a sizable profit.

For starters, the 5,375 square-foot condominium provided more than enough space for the famous family’s two children, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 17 months.

While the property was well-secured to keep any and all paparazzi at bay, residents were still able to take advantage of numerous amenities such as a pool, roof deck, city views, and concierge services.

Although it’s unclear where the couple will live next, they’ve been spending quality time in Montana raising their children away from the spotlight.

E! News was able to take a virtual tour of the space, which was quickly snapped up by one lucky buyer.

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind tour of a once-in-a-lifetime location.

This bedroom is the ideal place to rest and relax after a long day of performing songs or rehearsing on set.

When you virtually enter Jessica and Justin’s space, you’ll get a rare glimpse of their personal style.

This kitchen is the ideal place to enjoy a four-course meal or a meal delivered by Postmates.

With a bathroom like this, it’s easy to see why you’d want to take a bath every day.

The kitchen space, which was filled with cutting-edge appliances, clearly wowed one buyer.

Is Justin’s Sauza 901 tequila included?

Residents can unwind in the spacious condominium after a day of exploring the Big Apple’s hustle and bustle.

This is the ideal setting for everything from family reunions to business meetings.

