Take a look inside Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Personal Parenting Journey.

Take a look inside Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Private Parenting Journey.

Following the birth of their first child together, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are now parents.

Consider reminiscing about the couple’s private romance as a way to commemorate the occasion.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have quietly built a very special home.

The longtime couple welcomed their first child together on April 5 in case you missed the big news.

Yes, they managed to keep Dakota Song Culkin’s pregnancy a secret until she was born.

It’s great news for a couple who grew up together in the spotlight but kept their relationship private.

Brenda and Macaulay have kept their relationship off Instagram and red carpets since they first sparked romance rumors in 2017.

At the same time, the couple has made it clear that they are very happy together.

In a 2018 episode of The Joe Rogan Experiencepodcast, Macaulay said, “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit.”

“I mean, we’ve been practicing,” says the narrator.

Now, scroll through to see their cutest moments, including PDA-filled getaways and heartfelt birthday posts.

There’s a lot of love out there.

Brenda wrote on Instagram while celebrating Valentine’s Day with Macaulay in the water, “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!”

The couple displayed some PDA by holding hands while strolling through Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany.

Brenda wrote to Macaulay on Instagram, “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being.”

“I could sit here for hours writing about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am to get to share and do this life thing with you.”

But, first and foremost, that would take an eternity for me to complete, and second, you will never see this because you do not use Instagram.

Funny.

I am the luckiest person on the planet because you love me, my unicorn that I never thought could exist.”

The Hollywood couple came together for a good cause by attending the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast in Los Angeles.

“Guys, I did a podcast with my favorite bunny—podcasters and just 2 of my favorite people,” Brenda wrote on Facebook in April 2018 to support her boyfriend’s podcast.

“Aaaand the one and only @mattbennett!” says @bunnyearspodcast.

Brenda and Macaulay looked happy and in love while smiling for the camera in a rare photo shoot together.

