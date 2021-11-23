Take a look inside Paris Hilton’s “Dream” Honeymoon with her husband, Carter Reum.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating their marriage with a lavish “world tour,” which you can see in the photos below.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are traveling the globe with their love!
The couple went on a “honeymoon world tour” as their first vacation as husband and wife after their lavish three-day wedding celebration.
“First stop on our Honeymoon world tour… Bora Bora,” the Cooking With Paris star wrote on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of how she and her new husband started their jet-setting adventure.
Paris shared several photos of herself canoodling with Carter during a boating excursion, indicating that hitting the open waters was on their to-do list.
“Swimming in the South Pacific oceans [waves emoji]with my love,” she captioned the photo.
The DJ and entrepreneur ended her post with the hashtags “(hashtag)ParisAroundTheWorld” and “(hashtag)MyDreamHoneymoon,” as well as the name of her new Peacock docu-series, Paris In Love, which follows her down the aisle.
On November 1, Paris married Carter.
11 at her late grandfather’s former estate in Bel Air, Calif., in a lavish ceremony.
The newlyweds celebrated their wedding with a neon carnival-themed party at the Santa Monica Pier the next day.
They wrapped up their wedding celebrations by throwing a third party at the location where they had exchanged vows.
“The three-day event kept their schedules jam-packed with little room for rest or sleep,” a source recently told E! News of the happy couple.
“Paris was ecstatic with how things turned out in the end.”
The Hilton-Reums appear to have turned their honeymoon into a family affair.
Paris re-shared an Instagram Story from her sister-in-law Courtney Reum about their “family honeymoon,” which hinted at a trip to Tahiti for the group next.
In an Instagram Story video shared by her brother, Barron Hilton, Paris was also seen dancing on a boat on Monday, Nov.
Continue reading to see more photos from Carter’s honeymoon in Paris.
