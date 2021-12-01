Take a tour of Doris Day’s charming (dollar)5.7 million ranch-style California home.

Tour the charming (dollar)5.7 million ranch-style California home of Doris Day, the iconic Christmas singer.

Throughout her career, Doris Day sang dozens of Christmas songs about snow falling, but she was born in a part of California where snow is uncommon.

The “Christmas Song” singer and her beloved pets called a charming ranch-style home in Carmel, California home during her final years.

After her death in 2019, the yellow house was put up for sale for (dollar)7.4 million, but it recently sold for (dollar)5.7 million.

We can get a good look at the house thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which matched Day’s cheerful on-screen image.

Day recorded a number of Christmas songs throughout her career, including The Doris Day Christmas Album, which was a big hit in 1964.

“Silver Bells,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “White Christmas” were among the songs on the album. She also recorded “The Christmas Song” in 1947 and again for her Christmas Album.

Day recorded over 650 songs between 1947 and 1967, so Christmas songs were only a small part of her career.

Until her retirement from the movies in 1968, Day was one of the most popular Hollywood stars of the 1950s and 1960s.

She also starred in The Doris Day Show, a sitcom that ran from 1968 to 1973.

She worked tirelessly for animal rights for the rest of her life.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation received the proceeds from the sale of her Carmel home.

Continue reading for a look inside the house she called home for the past 40 years.

The house is 7,000 square feet and sits on nine acres atop a knoll.

The Quail Lodge Golf Course and the Carmel Valley are both visible from here.

It’s painted in a bright yellow color that should appeal to fans of her comedies.

The oak-covered property also has a guest house and a gatehouse with two apartments.

On the outside, the house and guesthouse are mostly yellow, but the gatehouse has bright red accents.

Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms are spread across the three structures.

The rooms have balconies and terraces with spectacular views.

Carmel-by-the-Sea is a charming seaside village on the Monterey Peninsula that has long drawn artists and actors.

It is known for its unusual municipal codes, which include one that prohibits fast-food restaurants.

