Take this optical illusion test to see how your brain works in real life.

Take this optical illusion test to learn more about how your mind works.

THE OPTIC ILLUSION TEST BELOW MAY HELP YOU UNDERSTAND HOW YOUR MIND WORKS.

The key is to respond without hesitation so that you can reach a quick conclusion.

Choose whether the (hashtag)1 and (hashtag)2 boxes in the first image are the same color.

You can also indicate that you are undecided.

Examine the intersections of the lines on the grid in image two.

Decide whether the dots where the lines intersect are white or black, or make a note if you’re not sure.

You’ll be looking at the pattern below for image number three.

Is the pattern moving in a clockwise or counterclockwise direction, or are you unsure?

The following image is meant to test your ability to recognize shapes.

In the image below, take note of the first thing you notice.

Keep track of whether you see a duck or a rabbit first.

You could also say that you don’t see anything.

The following exercise is intended to assess perception.

In the image below, notice the red circles.

Is the size of the circles the same or different?

In this question, you can also choose undecided.

If you tended to select the second option in the quiz, you are a right-brained person.

Right-brained people are naturally creative and have vivid imaginations.

These individuals are attracted to art, performance, and music, and they enjoy being spontaneous.

If you prefer the first option, you are a left brained person.

Because the left brain is the more logical side, these people are more cautious.

If your answers were mixed, you most likely have a healthy left-right brain balance.