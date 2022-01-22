Take up to 75% off new arrivals, Valentine’s Day styles, best-sellers, and more at Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale.

Take up to 75% off new arrivals, Valentine’s Day styles, best-sellers, and more during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale.

These bargains will make you fall in love.

We can get chic, trendy designer bags for very reasonable prices thanks to Kate Spade Surprise.

They’re constantly adding new items, and their 24-hour deals of the day will save you even more money. Today, nearly everything on the site is up to 75% off.

That means a high-quality leather tote bag for under (dollar)100 is possible.

Accessories as low as (dollar)19 are also available.

Kate Spade Surprise recently launched a Valentine’s Day shop, which is definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for some cute Valentine’s Day accessories.

The ultra-popular Love Shack Heart Purse is currently on sale in pink or red.

Don’t miss out on the Disney x Kate Spade New York Tigger collection, which was just released.

The collection, like Tigger, is truly magical.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Kate Spade Surprise deals available right now.

Check them out in the gallery below.

This sweet heart-printed phone wristlet is one of our favorites.

It has six credit card slots, two slip pockets, a bill fold, and an ID window, and is large enough to fit an iPhone Pro Max.

It was originally (dollar)199, but you can save (dollar)100 on it now!

The Kate Spade Love Shack Heart Purse is a customer favorite, and it’s easy to see why.

It’s absolutely adorable, and it’s just the right size for all of your nighttime essentials.

This is available in pink and red, two classic colors.

It’s currently (dollar)239 on sale.

This roomy satchel exudes elegance and sophistication.

It comes in four colors and is made of saffiano leather with a 20.5-inch strap drop.

Our personal favorite is this gorgeous burgundy option, which is currently on sale for over (dollar)200 off.

If you like bucket bags, you’ll love Kate Spade’s Marti.

It’s roomy, has a 19.5-inch screen, and is made of soft pebbled leather.

