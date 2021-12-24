‘Talking About S*** He Doesn’t Fully Comprehend,’ Billy Eichner slams Aaron Sorkin on LGBTQ Casting.

Following comments he made about LGBTQ casting, Aaron Sorkin has been chastised.

In today’s media landscape, one of the hottest topics is diversity.

However, many top executives and filmmakers disagree about whether straight cisgender actors should be allowed to play LGBTQ-identifying characters.

Sorkin’s recent LGBTQ-focused statements drew a rebuke from Eichner.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sorkin discussed the backlash to the casting of Being the Ricardos.

Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem’s portrayal of Desi Arnaz sparked outrage on social media.

After the film’s release, however, Kidman’s casting backlash subsided.

Sorkin compared the debate to the outcry over straight actors portraying LGBTQ characters.

Sorkin explained, “You can act being attracted to someone, but you can’t act gay or straight.”

“So, this idea that only gay actors should play gay characters? That only a Cuban actor should play Desi?” “Honestly, I think it’s the mother of all empty gestures and a bad idea; it’s heartbreaking and a little chilling to see members of the artistic community resegregating ourselves.”

Sorkin went on to say that allowing LGBTQ actors to play their own roles is a “bad idea.”

Completely oblivious to how openly LGBTQ(plus) actors have been treated in Hollywood for the past century.

He’s talking about nonsense he doesn’t understand.

Fearful that Hollywood is no longer (exclusively) dominated by straight men.

Go back into the past and write yourself a “walk and talk.”

Eichner responded to Sorkin’s LGBTQ casting statement on Twitter.

He talked about how the entertainment industry treats LGBTQ people who work in the industry in a negative way.

Sorkin’s lack of knowledge on the subject is pointed out by Eichner, who tells him to take his statements back in time.

The vast majority of social media responses support Eichner's position.

“He’s talking about stuff he doesn’t fully understand.”

Fearful that Hollywood is no longer (exclusively) dominated by straight men.

Go back in time and write yourself a ‘walk and talk’.

“Have a wonderful Christmas!”

The vast majority of social media responses support Eichner’s position.

As a result of his casting comments, Sorkin continues to dig himself deeper into a hole.

“James Corden in Prom,” one Twitter user points out as an example.

“The prosecution has taken a break.”

