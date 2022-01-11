Tamara Rojo, artistic director of the English National Ballet, is stepping down after ten years on the job.

Tamara Rojo, artistic director of the English National Ballet for the past ten years, is stepping down.

‘English National Ballet is not a one-woman show,’ the woman credited with updating the company’s repertoire said.

Tamara Rojo, the artistic director of the English National Ballet, has announced her departure after ten years to take up a new position in the United States.

Rojo, a former principal dancer with The Royal Ballet, is credited with helping the English National Ballet modernize with groundbreaking works.

In late 2022, she will move to San Francisco Ballet as artistic director.

In the coming weeks, a new artistic director will be named.

“The fundamental aim of English National Ballet to bring world-class ballet to the widest possible audience has always resonated with me,” Rojo said in a statement.

“It’s why I’ve been a part of the company for so long, from my early days as a dancer to my return as Artistic Director in 2012.”

“My admiration and support for English National Ballet does not end here; I am committed to the company’s continued success in the years ahead.”

This month, she will make her choreographic and directorial debut at the London Coliseum with Raymonda, her first full-length ballet.

“It has been a privilege to be the custodian of English National Ballet, and as I prepare to hand over the reins, I am confident that this world-class company, which is at the forefront of ballet’s growth and evolution and has a well-deserved place on the international stage, will continue to flourish and thrive,” she added.

“English National Ballet is in a good place, despite Covid,” the Spanish dancer said in an interview with The Times.

“It’s the right time to move,” she continued, “to allow someone new, with their own ideas and fresh energy, to take it to the next step.”

Dancers have short careers, and they deserve to be led by multiple visions.

The English National Ballet is not a solo performance.”

Rojo, her partner Isaac Hernández, lead principal at the English National Ballet, and their nine-month-old son Mateo will travel across the Atlantic.

As a dancer, Hernández will join the San Francisco Ballet.

“Every working mother, whatever shape that takes, needs a solid family frame around her,” she said.

