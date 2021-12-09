Tamara Taylor of ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ would ‘love’ to reunite with the cast of ‘Bones’ (exclusive)

Tamara Taylor, star of ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime,’ would ‘love’ to reunite with the cast of ‘Bones,’ according to an exclusive report.

Tamara Taylor was a member of the Bones family for 11 of the show’s 12 seasons before joining the Law and Order family. She co-starred with Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz.

Although no plans for a reunion are currently in the works, Taylor stated in an exclusive PopCulture.com interview last week that she would love to reconnect with the Bones family.

She also talked about how her Bones character, Dr.

Angela Wheatley, the character Camille Saroyan plays on Law and Order: Organized Crime.

“I’d love to work with that group of people again.”

They’ve been missed.

When asked about a possible Bones reunion, Taylor said, “We kind of became family after 12 years.”

“It’s as if we’ve known each other since childhood.”

So, in a nutshell, yes, I’d be willing to work with them again.”

Dr. Bones isn’t likely to appear in any future episodes of Bones.

Saroyan collaborates with Dr.

In the near future, they can see Taylor go toe-to-toe with Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in a very different role on Organized Crime with Bones Brennan (Deschanel).

She portrays Angela, the ex-wife of McDermott’s villainous Richard Wheatley, who fell in love with Meloni’s Elliot Stabler during Season 1.

Angela will testify in the Dec. court after surviving multiple assassination attempts.

Crossover between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime.

It was “so much fun” for Taylor to play Angela, who is on the wrong side of the law and a far cry from Dr.

Saroyan is a word that comes to mind when you think of

“It’s not the first time I’ve played a villain,” Taylor explained, “but it’s the first time I’ve played one that’s so interesting.”

“And, as we all know, because people are multifaceted, Angela isn’t necessarily the villain, but she could be.

“We have no idea,” says the narrator.

Angela was still frail after being poisoned in the Organized Crime Season 2 premiere.

If the Wheatley story continues, Taylor hopes to reprise her role as Angela, the strong character she played in Season 1’s early episodes.

“In a nutshell, yes.”

“I’m looking forward to Angela being Angela again,” she expressed her excitement.

Organized Crime also gives Taylor the chance to play a rare Law and Order character who changes throughout the season but isn’t a cop.

Taylor is a big fan of long-form storytelling.

“It’s a lot of fun because you get to…

