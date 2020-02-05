Tamer Hassan claims celebrities opposed to award shows refuse their awards

Tamer Hassan has claimed that celebrities who are opposed to certain award shows should give up their accolades, in the same way Marlon Brando did in 1973.

The 51-year-old actor, from South London, appeared on Good Morning Britain today alongside Jenny Runacre, 73, from London, to discuss whether celebrities should keep their political opinions to themselves.

The Football Factory and Layer Cake star told how he feels there’s a ‘time and place’ for stars to share personal views, using Joaquin Phoenix as an example, who called out ‘systematic racism’ in the film industry after picking up the award for Best Actor for Joker.

Tamer went on to insist that if stars want to be ‘rock and roll’ at award shows, they should refuse their awards, in the same way Brando declined the Best Actor award for his performance in The Godfather, in protest against treatment of Native Americans.

This comes after various celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, came together to voice their support for an environmental initiative and outline ‘EcoResolutions’ they’ve made to make a positive change.

He said: ‘I am not against any celebrity voicing what they believe in or celebrate, but there’s a time and a place for everything.

‘For me the Oscars or an award ceremony isn’t that place. Growing up, De Niro , they’d go on stage and do these great speeches – it’s entertainment for us. Social media is there. You can use those platforms, do what you can campaign there.

‘Joaquin Phoenix the other day he was saying all this stuff, you’ve just got an Oscar, who understood it?’

Host Piers Morgan pointed out that despite many celebrities voicing issues around the award show, none of them boycotted the event.

Tamar went on: ‘Every award ceremony there is going to be a dispute about something.

‘He was actually The Joker. He got this award for this iconic character that he played and he sounded like him on that stage. He was twitching. Get up there and have a laugh.

He later added: ‘You wanna be rock and roll? Do what Marlon Brando did, he had an issue with [the treatment of]a Native American woman. He said “keep your Oscar”, and he sent her up there to say what she had to say.’

However Jenny felt that celebrities have every right to use their platforms to voice their opinions ‘even if hypocritical’ .

She told: ‘I do think if you have a public platform, you’ve got to try and promote issues that you’re interested in.

‘Obviously climate change is a huge problem and if you are a celebrity and you have to get from A to B very quickly, it’s very hard not to do it.

‘Even if it is hypocritical, I think you have to forgive them, unless they go a little bit over the top.’

The Game of Thrones star went on to insist that actors who have achieved awards such as an Oscar should ‘celebrate’ their accolades, rather than preaching about what they believe in.

He said: ‘I know what it takes to win and Oscar, you have to work hard. You’ve earned it go up there and celebrate it.’

Jenny disagreed: ‘It’s using your platform to try and bring people awareness, it’s such a terrible state.’

Tamar went on: ‘I think there’s a time and a place for it.’

He added: ‘There’s certain ways of doing it, i’m a big advocate of mental health but there’s a way of doing it.’