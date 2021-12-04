Tamera Foster, who won the X Factor eight years ago, is unrecognizable as she embarks on a new career in music.

Tamera Foster, who won the X Factor eight years ago, has a completely different look as she relaunches her music career.

Tamera Foster rose to fame on the tenth series of The X Factor, but you might not recognize her now.

The singer joined Luke Friend, Nicholas McDonald, and series winner Sam Bailey on the show when she was just 16 years old.

She is still singing at the age of 24, having recently sold out her first ever headline show in London.

“Thanks to you amazing people, my first headline show sold out,” she said to the audience.

It was the most amazing and surreal sensation!

“I’ve been so excited to put on another one – and I am, and this time it’s in a bigger venue.” Tickets will go on sale on December 3rd.

I’m looking forward to seeing you there, dear ones.”

The singer recently released an EP called Afrodite, which pays homage to her Greek and African ancestors, and she even appeared on YouTube Music billboards.

Tamera first auditioned for The X Factor in 2013 as part of a group called Silver Rock with her pal Jerrie Dilla.

“You can go away from here with four yeses as soloists – so you’ll be performing at Wembley as solo artists,” Gary Barlow told the pair.

“I’ve been doing this for ten years and I don’t think I’ve seen anyone with the potential that you have,” Louis Walsh told her after her next performance.

“Leona Lewis and Alexandra Burke are among those who fall into this category.”

You are the best, you are incredible, if you get your act together.”

“Oh my God,” Sharon Osbourne added.

You, on the other hand, have taken my breath away.

“You were incredible.”

Tamera was a member of Nicole Scherzinger’s Girls team on the tenth season of the show.

She came in fifth place after being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Sam Bailey defeated Nicolas McDonald in the final, which was watched by more than 10 million people, to win the title and a £1 million record deal.

