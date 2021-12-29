Tami Roman chastises Glen and Irene in ‘Real World Homecoming,’ but David Edwards disagrees.

Glen Naessens of MTV’s The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles told a story about a friend who was called the N-word, which enraged Tami Roman, who chastised him for repeating the actual word.

Roman was enraged not because Naessens used the N-word, but because he said it again and again.

But it wasn’t only Naessens who uttered the phrase.

Irene Berrera-Kearns chastised Nasessens for not only saying but also repeating the word.

The entire race discussion began with Jon Brennan and ended, unexpectedly, with David Edwards.

The discussion began with a question about how Berrera-Kearns dealt with the Black Lives Matter protests as a female cop.

Despite her support for the movement, Berrera admits she did not do enough to speak out against bad cops.

When Roman asks Brennan for his opinion as a conservative white man living in the south, the conversation takes an unexpected turn.

Brennan acknowledges that there are racist white people.

“OK, y’all, I live in the south,” she added.

Alabama is where I call home.

Do you know who’s in my house right now? It’s a group of young black people to whom I minister and who I’m a father figure.”

Brennan said, “Well, they don’t mind.” Roman cringed and told Brennan not to use the term “Black colored.”

They have a name that I won’t repeat.”

Then Naessens said he doesn’t see color, which aggravated Roman even more.

She confessed, “I can’t go through my life trying to educate people on humanity.”

“Why do we have to teach you something you should know already?”

And if you’re speaking with a Black person about a problem that affects them, you should pay attention.”

She tells Naessens that the remark “I don’t see color” minimizes the challenges she faces as a Black woman.

“You know you need to see some color,” she tells him, “so you can understand what I’m going through in America.”

This is as real as it gets.

@paramountplus is now streaming an all-new episode of The (hashtag)RealWorld Homecoming: Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com2krKWYpTFN

So he tries to explain (and fails) by telling a story.

“I first felt what you’re passionate about when I was with my friend John and we went to a pizza place, right? And they called him a…

