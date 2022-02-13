Tammy Hembrow, Kylie Jenner’s ex-girlfriend, flaunts her baby bump in new photos after criticizing the reality star for allegedly ‘copying’ her son’s name.

Tammy Hembrow, Kylie Jenner’s ex-friend, flaunts her baby bump in new photos after criticizing the reality star for ‘copying’ her son’s name.

Tammy Hembrow, KYLIE Jenner’s ex-best friend, flaunted her exposed baby bump in new photos.

She had previously chastised the reality star for “copying” her with the newborn name Wolf, which also happens to be Tammy’s six-year-old son’s name.

Tammy, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her bare baby bump in a series of stylish new photos.

The former bestie to Kylie, 26, flaunted her figure outside of a parking structure, captioning her post with heart and butterfly emojis.

She was dressed in stonewash denim, a beige trench coat, and a white crop top that revealed her stomach.

Tammy wore her long blonde hair down and accessorized with a white Chanel handbag worth around $6,000.

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the look and fan the flames of shade.

Wolf is the name of Kylie’s second child with Travis Scott, who is six years old.

One fan remarked, “Obsessed with youuuuu.”

Another person wrote, “You and Rihanna’s new baby can be friends.”

“Name your newborn [S]tormi,” a third joked, referring to Kylie’s eldest daughter, four, whom she shares with Travis, thus encouraging a table-turning situation.

In an Instagram post with her oldest child, Wolf, Tammy subtly called out her ex-BFF’s name choice, which was revealed last week.

The fitness influencer shared a series of photos with the child, revealing her pregnant belly once more.

“My Wolf,” she simply captioned the photo, a nod to her eldest child’s name.

Tammy has a five-year-old daughter with her ex-fiancé, Reece Hawkins, whom she split up with in June 2018.

Kylie’s fans assumed her caption was a dig at the reality star’s decision to name her second child the same as her first.

“The OG wolf,” one person wrote in response to the post.

“Lol period, you were first!” wrote another user, echoing the statement.

On Friday, nine days after giving birth, the 24-year-old revealed the name of her son with Travis Scott: Wolf Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote his name in white on a gray background in a simple Instagram story.

Stormi, a four-year-old daughter of the TV star and rapper, is the couple’s second child.

A source previously told People that Kylie would reveal the name of their baby “when she is ready.”

According to a source close to the couple, they will announce their engagement in “a few days.”

The parents had “picked a name together,” according to the source, but the TV star wanted to “make sure she loves the name” – which some fans…

