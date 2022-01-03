Tammy Slaton Blames Fans for Her Lack of Progress, Says Amy Slaton Is ‘Not a Blessing’ in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

On 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton couldn’t lose weight.

She has never been able to maintain her weight loss on the show.

Her doctors were concerned about her health as a result of this.

Tammy’s apparent lack of motivation to get healthy has irritated viewers throughout the seasons of the TLC show.

Tammy is now blaming her lack of progress on the fans.

Tammy’s lack of progress has become increasingly frustrating to her fans.

On TikTok, a fan left a comment on one of Tammy’s videos.

Tammy was accused of being self-centered by a fan.

In a video captured on Reddit, Tammy responded, “I don’t care.”

“I am unconcerned about my health.”

Why do you think I’m back in rehab? Give me some credit, man, I’m trying.

I’m trying, I swear to God.

But all you want to do is keep holding me back.

How do you think I’m going to win this?

How can you expect someone to succeed and be successful if you keep putting them down? I’ve been there.

I’ve said some nonsense and done some nonsense.”

“You say you’re fans,” she continued, “but you’re not true fans.”

“True fans would ride or die to see me until I died.”

After everything I’ve been through, the fact that I’m still alive is a blessing.

And now I have a trach, which is only there because the doctor wanted to ensure that I had an open airway in case I became ill again.

“It was just that.”

“You people are just mean for no reason,” she said.

“Tell me to stop being mean to my friends and family, but y’all will just have to wait and see what happens.”

You don’t know the backstory to why I was so enraged.

I wish y’all could walk in my shoes and deal with the nonsense I have to deal with.”

Amy Slaton, her sister, was then called out.

“Amy isn’t the blessing you think she is,” Tammy explained.

“At least not all of the time,” says the narrator.

Everyone is flawed in some way.

Everyone.

And you just want to pick on me because I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

“The joke’s on you,” she concluded.

“I’m thriving thanks to all of your hatred.”

Tammy’s reasoning was not well received by fans.

One person wrote, “Yeah, now it’s the fault of the viewers!”

