Tammy Slaton Gives Fans an Update on Her Hospital Stay in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

Tammy Slaton Updates Fans on Her Hospital Stay After ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

Tammy Slaton recently revealed she was in the hospital to 1000-lb Sisters fans.

Tammy appears to be in good health on the TLC show, but she was in trouble in real life and had to be admitted to a facility.

Fans noticed that in all of her social media posts after she was released, she still appeared to be somewhere other than home.

Tammy has now updated her fans on her current location.

On the 11th of November,

Tammy, 23, announced her hospitalization in a TikTok video.

“I had a mental breakdown around July of this year, and I literally lost myself super bad up until the end of August,” she said, coughing.

“Then I took a break in September, which meant I didn’t film for a month, and then I started filming again in October.”

Anyway, the season is over because it’s on the air now, but I ended up in the hospital due to carbon dioxide poisoning, which led to pneumonia and septicemia, so there’s that.

I sound like this because they put a trach in after I was taken off life support, and I’m still getting used to it.

Day by day, I’m getting better.”

She stated that she expected to be released in a few days, but that she would be transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Tammy uses TikTok to keep her fans up to date on her life.

So she responded when someone asked if she was being released from her rehab facility.

“No, as I said, I’m still in a ‘hospital-like’ setting,” she explained, air quotes surrounding the word hospital.

“However, I am not hospitalized.”

I wasn’t being released; I was simply sleeping in my hospital gown.

They’re pleasant to be around…on occasion.

But since I’m awake for the day, I’m dressed normally.

“Have a nice day,” says the narrator.

@perpskerp98’s reply

Fans took to Reddit to speculate on Slaton’s whereabouts and how long she would be gone.

One person wrote, “She’s probably at an in-patient facility that can care for her.”

“She could be in an LTACH,” or long-term acute care hospital, according to a former hospital discharge planner.

“The average length of stay in a regular acute care hospital, also known as the hospital, is three days.

Hospitals are hospitals, and long-term acute care hospitals are hospitals…

