Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Has Been Released From Hospital, But Where Is She Now?

Tammy Slaton has been updating fans on her life in real time on TikTok while 1000-lb Sisters has been airing.

Tammy is still on an oxygen machine and is struggling to lose weight on the TLC show, but her health is otherwise in good shape.

Tammy, on the other hand, was admitted to the hospital in real life.

Tammy’s fans were relieved to learn that she had been released recently.

Tammy’s TikTok was taken down before season 3 began.

But she recently regained control of her account and has been able to keep fans up to date on her whereabouts in real time.

She explained why she went to the hospital in a video posted on March 23.

“I had a mental breakdown around July of this year, and I literally lost myself super bad up until the end of August,” she said, coughing.

“After that, I took a month off in September, which meant I didn’t film for a month, and then I started filming again in October.”

Anyway, the season is over because it’s on the air now, but I ended up in the hospital due to carbon dioxide poisoning, which led to pneumonia and septicemia, so there’s that.

I sound like this because they put a trach in my throat after I was taken off of life support, and I’m still getting used to it.

Day by day, I’m getting better.”

Tammy was released from the hospital about a week after she posted about her stay.

She stated in her first video that she would be moving to another nursing rehab facility to regain her strength.

Tammy, on the other hand, has kept the camera close to her face in all of her videos since rehab, making it difficult to tell where she is.

Slaton’s trach is still in place, despite the fact that she is no longer in the hospital.

Tammy has posted a number of lighthearted videos to her TikTok since her release, which has some fans concerned about how seriously she is taking her situation.

“I am amazed that she acts as if having a tracheotomy is normal and that she treats it as if it’s not a serious medical intervention,” one Reddit user wrote.

Other fans speculated that Tammy’s leaving the hospital might not be the best idea.

Another person commented, “That’s not good news.”

“Trachs are so easily infected, and she’ll go home and vape, and she’ll be in a filthy environment.”

“I’m curious… ”

