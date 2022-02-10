Tammy Slaton of the 1,000-Lb Sisters compares herself to Spongebob characters after fans accuse her of ‘not taking rehab seriously.’

In her most recent TikTok while in rehab, TAMMY Slaton compared herself to Spongebob characters.

The 1,000-pound Sisters star, who was recently in a medically induced coma, has previously been accused of failing to take her health crisis seriously.

Tammy, on the other hand, was unconcerned about the backlash as she messed around in a new TikTok video while at the rehab facility on Wednesday.

Various Spongebob Squarepants characters flickered across her head as the 35-year-old stared straight into the camera.

The reel stopped on various characters, including Mrs Puff and Squidward, as music from the cartoon played.

When compared to Squidward, Tammy was clearly entertained by the game, pulling mock-frowns and laughing out loud.

During her time in rehab, the TLC star has been sharing a lot of TikToks, which has caused some concern among her fans.

“Girl, didn’t you almost die – are you good?” one person wrote under a video of her dancing.

“Bruh you almost died, why are you on TikTok?” said a third fan.

After her lungs collapsed and she was put into a medically induced coma, Tammy has already lost 115 pounds in 30 days at the facility.

In last week’s season finale of 1,000-Lb Sisters, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs gave an update on her health.

“So she’s lost 100 pounds in 30 days,” he told the camera.

“I’m ecstatic that she’s all set to board this train and begin rolling down the tracks.”

Tammy’s weight could be around 534 pounds right now.

She intends to spend eight months in rehab.

Dr. Smith promised Tammy that if she loses more than 500 pounds during her stay, he’ll schedule her for weight loss surgery when she leaves the facility.

Tammy was rushed to the hospital because she couldn’t breathe one day after arriving at rehab.

During the finale, their sister Amanda said, “They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and that her body is shutting down.”

Tammy was put on a ventilator and then put into a hospital-induced coma.

She was given a tracheotomy when she awoke, which entailed a breathing tube being inserted into her throat.

She was able to return to rehab after three weeks in the hospital.

“All I can say is thank you,” Amanda said.

“I’m just like, you know, nice looking out up there.”

I appreciate it.

We asked God for a miracle, and he granted it.”

“She’s fine.

She hasn’t died yet.

Amy, their other sister, added, “She has her own life.”

Tammy’s behavior on the TLC show has sparked concern…

