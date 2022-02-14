Tammy Slaton of the 1,000-Lb Sisters reveals her celebrity crush after being chastised for ‘not taking rehab seriously.’

In a TikTok video, the reality star plays a game about celebrity crushes, with Kendall Jenner and Kit Harington flickering across her screen.

Tammy, 34, isn’t amused by the actor from To All The Boys.

A voice-over says, “This is interesting, but not really,” as she scrunches up her nose and shakes her head “no.”

Fans were quick to respond.

One commenter remarked, “Noah Centineo is hot.”

“My name is Tammy Slaton,” wrote another user.

“Thought it was going to say DiGiorno,” a third commenter joked.

Tammy’s lighthearted post comes after accusations that she isn’t taking her health seriously after a medically induced coma.

In a TikTok video last week, she compared herself to Spongebob Squarepants characters, with the cartoons flickering across her head.

The reel stopped on various roles, including Mrs., as music from the show played.

Squidward and Puff.

When compared to Squidward, the 1000-pound Sisters star seemed to enjoy the game, pulling mock-frowns and bursting out laughing.

Tammy has been sharing a lot of TikToks during her rehab, which has caused some concern among her fans.

“Girl, didn’t you almost die – are you good?” one person wrote under a video of her dancing.

“Bruh you almost died, why are you on TikTok?” said another fan.

After her lungs collapsed and she was placed in a medically induced coma, the TLC star has already lost 115 pounds in 30 days at the facility.

In the season finale of 1,000-Lb Sisters earlier this month, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs gave an update on her health.

“So she’s lost 100 pounds in 30 days,” he told the camera.

“I’m ecstatic that she’s all set to board this train and begin rolling down the tracks.”

Tammy was rushed to the hospital one day after arriving at rehab because she was having trouble breathing.

During the finale, their sister Amanda said, “They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and that her body is shutting down.”

Tammy was put on a ventilator and then put into a hospital-induced coma.

She was given a tracheotomy when she awoke, which involved the insertion of a breathing tube into her throat.

She was able to go back to rehab after three weeks in the hospital.

Amanda stated, “I’m happy, relieved, and still sad.”

“All I want to say is thank you.”

‘Good looking out up there,’ I’m just saying.

‘Thank you.’ We prayed for a miracle, and God delivered.”

“She’s fine,” Amy, their other sister, added.

She hasn’t died.

She was the one who…

