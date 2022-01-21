Tammy Slaton of the 1000-pound Sisters raises eyebrows after posting from a hospital bed after gaining 639 pounds.

Tammy Slaton, star of the 1,000-Pound Sisters, worried fans when she shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed after weighing 639 pounds.

Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton star in the show, which follows their weight loss and maintenance journey.

Tammy’s posts from inside what appeared to be a hospital sparked concern.

She appeared to be in a hospital bed with machines attached in one of her posts.

Tammy hasn’t added captions to any of her recent posts, and she hasn’t responded to fan comments.

Tammy said nothing in her most recent post, but she appeared to be in good spirits, as her face was captured from various angles.

“Take care of yourself,” a concerned fan advised.

“I’m going to guess another rehab or assisted living,” one person wrote.

“Be proud of yourself,” wrote a third commenter.

It appears that you are putting in a lot of effort, and it is paying off.

You deserve to be able to walk around, play with your nephew, and do everything you want to do.

Most importantly, you deserve to be happy and loved by someone who cares about you.

Continue!! You’ve got this!!”

Since the premiere of TLC’s 1,000-Pound Sisters, fans have been concerned about Tammy.

She has struggled to lose enough weight to be considered for weight-loss surgery, which her doctors believe she requires urgently.

She took a photo of herself and a male, whom she assumed was a friend, in what appeared to be a hospital room in December.

She smiled for the picture and ignored the fans, who speculated that he could be another suitor.

Tammy’s weight struggles were revealed during a December episode of TLC’s reality show, which aired before her post.

Tammy weighed 15 pounds more when she left a food addiction treatment center than when she entered.

“Tammy isn’t doing what she needs to do,” her brother Chris, who accompanied her to the doctor, said.

“She’s in a relationship with a guy who doesn’t care about Tammy’s best interests.”

Tammy was attempting to lose weight in order to meet her 550-pound weight loss goal.

However, the scale indicated that I weighed 639 pounds.

“It makes me unhappy.”

I despise it.

“I despise it,” she declared.

Tammy was seen vaping, eating pizza, and taking shots while on an oxygen machine in another episode of the show.

Tammy went on a binge after deciding to leave food addiction treatment early.

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction after seeing a clip from the episode on Instagram.

“…we’ve just been drinking, vaping…as a teenager, I wasn’t doing any partying,” Tammy said in the clip.

I used to be very self-conscious about my weight, and I…

