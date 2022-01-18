Tammy Slaton of the 1000-pound Sisters raises eyebrows after she vapes, takes shots, and eats pizza while on an oxygen machine.

Tammy Slaton of the 1000-pound Sisters raises eyebrows after she vapes, drinks shots, and eats pizza while on an oxygen machine.

TAMMY Slaton’s fans are concerned after she was caught on camera doing everything from vaping to shooting while hooked up to an oxygen machine.

All of this follows the 1000-pound Sisters star’s decision to leave food addiction treatment earlier than expected.

Moving on Up and Partying on Down, a clip from the reality show’s most recent episode, was shared on Instagram, and it got a lot of people talking.

Tammy is picked up by her friends Rob, Ralph, and JT, and they all go out to hang out in the scene.

“… we’ve just been drinking, vaping… as a teenager, I wasn’t doing any partying,” the TV star confesses in a confessional.

I was extremely self-conscious about my weight, and I didn’t have many friends…”

“However, I’ve reached a point where I don’t give a damn,” she continued.

“I’m going to be myself…”

The reality star is then seen vaping in the car before the group stops at a liquor store, where she orders “one bottle of whatever and eight shots.”

Tammy and her friends quickly return to Tammy’s house, where they immediately begin to drink and eat pizza.

“We don’t eat healthy,” she confesses again, “because for me, if I eat something like pizza or pizza rolls, the break soaks up the alcohol and the grease helps us avoid getting too hungover.”

“The show needs to be canceled,” one fan wrote in response to the shocking clip in the comments section.

She isn’t concerned about her health.

“It feels like we’re watching her die just from the clips I’ve seen.”

“Vaping while on oxygen?? Make it make sense!” said another.

“How you vaping with the oxygen on your nose!” one said, while another added, “She doesn’t give a damn about her life!”

“They aren’t friends,” one commenter stated emphatically.

They function as both users and enablers.

Tammy, you must abstain from watching television and using social media in order to concentrate on your recovery.

Nobody wants to see you not giving it your all!”

Tammy has raised eyebrows before, when she decided to leave a food addiction rehab program early in November, despite doctors’ advice.

“I miss my bed,” Tammy told the administrator, Kelly, at the time.

My loved ones are missing me.

I believe I am all set to leave.

I’m going to try to lose the rest of the weight on my own.”

Kelly expressed concern, asking Tammy if she’s “ready to go home without support and face all the temptations on her own.”

“… if I do order out, it’d…,” the 35-year-old replied.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.