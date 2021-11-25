Tammy Slaton of the 1,000-pound Sisters says her boyfriend Phillip doesn’t want her to lose weight because he ‘likes big girls.’

Tammy Slaton of the 1,000-lb Sisters says her boyfriend Phillip ‘doesn’t want her to lose weight under 300 pounds’ because he ‘likes big girls.’

TAMMY Slanton is in the midst of a life-or-death struggle to lose weight and regain her health.

However, the 1,000-pound Sisters star’s new boyfriend has issued a warning: if she loses too much weight, “I am out.”

Tammy, 35, talks about her new boyfriend, Phillip, also known as the BBW (Big Beautiful Women) King, on the most recent episode of her reality show.

Phillip makes no secret of his love for big women on Instagram, declaring “the bigger the better” and revealing that he is looking for women who weigh more than 300 pounds or wear a size 24.

Tammy admits her new lover has an online persona, but says it doesn’t define who he is, in a preview clip for the upcoming episode.

“As a result, he prefers big women.”

He’s nothing more than a cheerleader.

And he’s well aware that I’m trying to lose weight.

And he doesn’t mind,” she adds.

“He supports my efforts to lose weight and improve my health.”

But not excessively so.

“No, he doesn’t want me to drop below 300, which I understand.”

The couple met on social media a few months ago, and Phillip refers to Tammy as his “soulmate” on his personal Instagram account.

He’s also hinted at the possibility of a ring in the future, which Tammy would love.

“Phillip and I are in a relationship.

That’s the person I’m referring to.

“I’m his lady,” she declares.

“With Phillip, I see a long future.”

Even though we’ve only met, I feel like I’ve known him for a long time.”

Tammy’s new relationship started shortly after her ex-boyfriend Jerry Sykes dumped her after she came out as pansexual on a recent episode.

But that wasn’t the only shocking revelation; Jerry was married while dating Tammy, who was well aware of his marital status.

Jerry’s wife, Kia Russell-Rucker Sykes, told The Sun exclusively in March that Tammy simply “didn’t care” that he was already taken.

When the show aired, Kia revealed she found out her husband was cheating on her.

She told The Sun, “We’re married, but we’re not together because he went on that show.”

“If I [file for divorce], he said he won’t sign the papers.”

Kia thought he wanted to get back together with her at the time, even though she planned to stay apart.

“I don’t think I can forgive him anymore,” she said.

We’ve got a total of seven kids.

They’re irritated by him.”

“Thanks a lot for messing up my life!” Kia said of Tammy.

Tammy admitted at the start of the show’s third season that she…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]