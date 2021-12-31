Tammy Slaton Reveals What She’s Looking for in Her Next Relationship in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

Tammy Slaton is back to being a single woman.

The 1000-lb Sisters star and her boyfriend Phillip aka TheBBWKing recently announced their breakup.

But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of Tammy falling in love again.

She revealed what she is looking for in her next partner during an episode of TLC’s show.

Tammy opened up more about her breakup with Phillip on this week’s episode of 1000-lb Sisters.

“I ended my relationship with Phillip because I was tired of him getting enraged over the smallest of things,” she explained.

Tammy revealed that she wasn’t closing herself off to potential partners when a producer asked if she was back on the dating scene or taking a break from finding love.

She stated, “My door is always open to talk to people.”

“And if something works out, it just works out,” says the narrator.

Tammy told her sister Misty about her dating experiences later in the episode.

“I don’t talk to nearly as many people as I once did.

She stated, “I’m attempting to be more cautious.”

“However, I get comments like, ‘Hey baby, you’re cute every day.’

‘I’d like to take you out,’ says the narrator.

Tammy has been receiving messages from both men and women since coming out as pansexual.

Tammy, on the other hand, is more concerned with how someone makes her feel than with their gender.

“I came out as pansexual last year,” she explained.

“There’s nothing specific I’m looking for.”

“I want to be with someone who brings me joy.”

Misty, on the other hand, did not believe Tammy had any reason to be concerned about dating.

“Tammy has a bad habit of getting into relationships and losing focus,” Misty explained to the cameras.

“I also believe that her diet, rather than dating, should be her top priority.”

Tammy had previously dated a man named Jerry Sykes.

Because they thought Sykes was a feeder, Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, and the rest of their family were worried.

Feeders bring unhealthy food to their partners to make them gain weight and feed their fetishes, according to Amy.

Many people were also against the relationship because Sykes was married the entire time he dated Tammy.

Tammy met and started dating Phillip after Sykes.

Amy, like Sykes, was worried about Phillip.

"I'm attempting…

