Tammy Slaton Reveals Why She Split With Her New Boyfriend in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Spoiler

Tammy Slaton Reveals Why She Broke Up With Her New Boyfriend in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Spoiler

Tammy Slaton’s fairytale ending appears to have been shattered.

Tammy began dating a man named Phillip during this season of 1000-lb Sisters.

She hoped that the relationship would develop into something more serious and that she would find love at long last.

She does, however, reveal that she and Phillip have already broken up in an upcoming episode of the TLC show.

Tammy’s family was never enthusiastic about her relationship with Phillip.

He brags about how much he loves big women on his social media accounts.

Amy Slaton and other members of Tammy’s family were concerned that he would sabotage her weight loss.

In a clip obtained by People, Amy says, “I’m trying to motivate Tammy because I have my concerns about Phillip, the new boyfriend.”

“He likes big women,” she says, “but she needs to lose weight.”

Amy, on the other hand, didn’t have to worry for long because Phillip and Tammy decided to call it quits.

Tammy tells Amy this week, “We broke up.”

“I suppose you could say I did it because I was tired of fighting with him and he claimed that my insecurities were my problem.”

And, at the start of the relationship, I told him, “Can you promise you’ll help me overcome my insecurities?”

He stated, “It had gotten to be too much.”

“I’m a trusting person, and that’s one of my flaws,” she continues.

“As a result, in the long run, I do end up getting badly hurt.”

Amy saw Tammy’s breakup as an opportunity for her to grow as a person.

“Maybe the fact that he says you’re insecure and stuff is the motivation you need to work on your inner demons,” Amy suggests.

Amy clarifies what she meant by an inner demon when Tammy inquires.

“Yeah, your insecurities and inner food addiction,” Amy says.

“At this point, I’d like to introduce you to your physician.

You have a Smith appointment coming up, and you need to show some real progress, so you should do this on a daily basis.

Even if I’m not in the room.”

“When Tammy told me she broke up with Phil, I was like, d*mn time.”

Now it’s time for you to focus on you.

Amy says in a confessional, “Tammy doesn’t need someone who wants her to be a glutton.”

“I’m hoping Tammy’s breakup doesn’t deter her from losing the 25 pounds she needs to lose.”

She was assigned a goal by the doctor.”

