Tammy Slaton’s ‘1000-lb Sisters’: Doctor Says Tammy Slaton May Need a ‘Long Stay in Rehab.’

Tammy Slaton, star of the 1000-pound Sisters, is in a rehab facility following her hospitalization at the end of 2021.

The TLC series is currently airing episodes that detail the Slaton’s lives as they were in the summer of 2021, but many fans are concerned about what will happen to 1000-lb Sisters if Tammy is forced to stay in the rehab facility for an extended period of time. spoke with a bariatric surgeon to get their thoughts on Tammy’s hospital stay and what the future holds for the TLC star.

In November 2021, the 1000-pound Sisters star checked into a rehab facility.

Tammy has a tracheostomy tube inserted in her neck, according to recent posts on her TikTok account.

“Tammy has multiple risk factors for a prolonged stay in rehab,” said Sachin S Kukreja, MD, a Texas-based bariatric surgeon, in an email to Showbiz.

“Her stay has already been quite long, and it’s most likely due to more than her pneumonia and carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Tammy’s family has stated on 1000-lb Sisters that she is at risk of spending the rest of her life in bed.

Prof. Dr.

Kukreja emphasized the danger, as well as the new issues Tammy might face if she becomes bedridden.

“In this situation, the risk of blood clots, pneumonia, and bedsores increases dramatically,” said Dr.

Kukreja is a word that is used to describe a person who

“Bedsores can lead to septicemia or even death.”

Finally, the longer you stay in bed, the more disabled you become as your muscles weaken, making it more difficult to get out of bed.”

“From what I can tell, the prognosis only gets worse the longer she is bedridden,” he concluded.

Tammy talked about her mental health, hospitalization, and rehab stay in a TikTok post from November 2021.

“I had a mental breakdown around July of this year,” Tammy said in the video.

“Until the end of August, I lost myself.”

In September 2021, Tammy took a break from filming 1000-pound Sisters.

She returned to filming the following month, but soon after suffered from health issues.

Tammy explained, “I ended up in the hospital because of carbon dioxide poisoning… which led to pneumonia and I was septic.”

“They put a trach in after I was taken off life support, so I’m trying to adjust.”

Tammy mentioned the need for rehab at the time, stating that she needed to “regain her strength.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.