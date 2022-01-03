Tammy Slaton’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Baby Mama Speaks Out Against Tammy’s Harassment Claims in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

Tammy Slaton’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Baby Mama Speaks Out and Slams Tammy’s Harassment Claims in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

On 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton’s most recent relationship has ended.

Phillip, also known as the BBWKing on social media, was the TLC star’s boyfriend.

Since their split, rumors have circulated about what happened between Tammy and Phillip.

Phillip’s children’s mother has now spoken out to clear the air.

Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, expressed concern about Phillip and Tammy’s relationship in a recent episode of 1000-lbSisters.

“I’m trying to motivate Tammy,” Amy explained, “because I’m concerned about Phillip, the new boyfriend.”

“He likes big women, but she needs to lose weight,” she says.

Tammy then revealed that she and Phillip had ended their relationship.

Tammy said to Amy, “We broke up.”

“I suppose you could say I did it because I was tired of fighting with him and he claimed that my insecurities were my problem.”

And I told him at the start of the relationship, “Can you promise you’ll help me get over my insecurities?”

He stated, “It had gotten to be too much.”

Tammy revealed in another episode that she had to call the cops on Phillip following their breakup.

She claimed that he was constantly calling her during the episode, and that at one point he called her 20 times in an hour.

She claimed Phillip called her 20 times from a private number after she didn’t answer.

Phillip allegedly had his friends call her phone after she didn’t answer those calls.

Phillip, Tammy claims, was enraged by a video she posted of herself with another man.

Phillip allegedly threatened to break down her door if she called the cops.

Phillip’s baby mama spoke to Tv Shows Ace after the episode aired to clear her ex’s name.

She claimed that the relationship was never meant to be serious and that it was only meant to be for TikTok.

“Normally, I wouldn’t do this,” she told the outlet, “but Tammy is a lying piece of garbage.”

“She’s on Phillip, the father of my two children.

Tammy went too far when she went on television and claimed that the father of my children threatened her and stalked her.

That could not be further from the truth.

Phillip ended his relationship with Tammy because she wanted him to abandon his family to be with her…

