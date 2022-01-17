Tammy Slaton’s Friend Discusses Drinking and Partying With Her: ‘It’s Just to Get All That Stress Off’

Tammy Slaton’s Friend Talks Drinking and Partying With Her: ‘It’s Just to Get All That Stress Off’

The Slaton sisters’ personal journeys through life and weight loss are chronicled in TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters.

Now that 1000-lb Sisters Season 3 is airing, Amy and Tammy Slaton have a significant difference in lifestyle choices.

There’s also a new promo for the January episode.

Tammy’s friends, who love to drink and party hard with her, are depicted in the year 2022.

Here’s what Tammy’s friends had to say about her partying.

Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters continues to show the growing divide between Tammy and Amy Slaton.

Tammy is becoming more reckless with her lifestyle, according to Distractify, and she isn’t keeping up with Amy as much as she used to.

Tammy also has a group of friends with whom she enjoys spending time, even if they do not bring out the best in her.

So, who are Tammy’s friends in this season? According to the publication, one of them goes by the name Rob, and the other goes by the name Raphael.

After Tammy’s sister, Amanda, requested his assistance, Rob drove her home from their family vacation.

The Slatons have another family friend, Raphael.

Amy bought a house, which means she can’t live next door to Tammy and provide her with the same level of care she used to.

Viewers will have to wait and see how the change affects their relationship in the future.

Tammy Slaton’s current partying habits will be explored more in Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters.

People published an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, which will air on January.

17th, 2022

“I’ve been partying with my friends — Rob, Ralph, and JT,” Tammy says in the clip as she gets into a car with her pals.

“All we’ve done is drink and vape.”

Tammy goes on to say that she never partied as a teenager because she was “super shy” about her weight.

She went on to say, “I didn’t have a lot of friends.”

“So I just stayed in my little bubble,” says the narrator.

Tammy’s friends also make comments about their friendships with her in the video.

“I feel like my friendship with Tammy is completely different,” Rob says to the camera.

“I don’t know; every time we get together, we just have a good time.”

We never fail to show up and have a good time.

“I adore it.”

When asked if Tammy should party because of her health, Rob replied that he understood…

