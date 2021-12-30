Tammy Slaton’s Life Looks a Lot Different Now Than It Did on “1000-Lb Sisters”

TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters Season 3 is currently airing, but Tammy Slaton’s life on the show looks nothing like her life in real life.

The reality star has recently broken up with her boyfriend, Phillip, and is still trying to lose weight on the show.

Tammy’s health has deteriorated dramatically in real life.

On the 11th of November,

Tammy, who is 23 years old, created a TikTok video to explain what was going on in her life to her fans.

“I had a mental breakdown around July of this year, and I literally lost myself super bad up until the end of August,” she said.

“After that, I took a month off in September, which meant I didn’t film for a month, and then I started filming again in October.”

Anyway, the season is over because it’s on the air now, but I ended up in the hospital due to carbon dioxide poisoning, which led to pneumonia and septic shock, so there’s that.

I sound like this because after I was taken off life support, a trach was implanted, and I’m still getting used to it.

Day by day, I’m getting better.”

Although she stated that she would be released from the hospital in the coming days, fans noticed that she continued to appear in videos wearing hospital gowns.

In a video update, she said, “No, like I said, I’m still in a ‘hospital-like’ setting.”

“However, I’m not in a hospital.”

I wasn’t being released; I was simply sleeping in my hospital gown.

They’re pleasant to be around…every now and then.

But since I’m awake for the day, I’m dressed normally.

“Have a pleasant day.”

Tammy is in much better shape onscreen than she is in real life, despite not meeting her weight loss goals on the show.

Fans have recently begun to speculate on how Tammy arrived at her current position on the show.

“I’m not sure if there are people who watch this show who are unaware of Tammy’s health crisis,” one Reddit user wrote.

“We’re starting to see it on the show, and it’ll most likely end with the season finale, because I’m sure they won’t be able to film without her.”

“I’m assuming that’ll be in next week’s episode, when she starts partying…

