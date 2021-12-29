Tammy Slaton’s Mystery Man Reveals His Identity in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

Tammy Slaton’s Mystery Man Breaks Silence in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

Fans of the 1000-pound Sisters are well aware that Tammy Slaton and Phillip are no longer with us.

In the first half of season 3 of the TLC show, the two’s relationship and breakup were depicted.

Tammy, on the other hand, recently posted a photo with a new man, leading fans to speculate that she was already in a new relationship.

The new man has finally spoken up.

Tammy shared some photos on her Instagram Story last week.

A man kissed Tammy on the cheek in one photo.

He wrote, “Got to see my girl @queentammy86 today!”

“She is a huge influence on me.”

Tammy, I can’t wait to see all the wonderful things you do.”

“U trying to make me cry babe, tysm,” the 1000-lb Sisters star captioned the photo on Instagram.

Fans went to his Instagram to learn more about @Joshuadouglasd after Tammy tagged him in the post.

Joshua responded to one fan by saying he was going to make his page private, implying that some fans were not so nice.

In comments captured by TVShowAce, he said, “You are the only person I’m responding to.”

“They’re very attractive.

I’m about to disable public access to my account.

I don’t want all of this vitriol on my page.

It’s juvenile.”

When the photo was shared, fans flocked to Reddit to discuss who the man was to Tammy.

One person wrote, “He was in a post last year too and she said he’s just her friend.”

Another person said, “He’s giving me fanboy vibes.”

“I believe, Ms.

One person speculated, “Tam Tam is trolling.”

One fan speculated that the man was a showrunner.

Tammy’s sister Amy Slaton didn’t like Tammy’s previous boyfriend, Phillip.

In a recent episode, Amy said, “I’m trying to motivate Tammy because I have my concerns about Phillip, the new boyfriend.”

“He likes big women, but she needs to lose weight,” she says.

Tammy’s relationship, however, did not last long.

Tammy informed Amy, “We broke up.”

“I guess you could say I did it because I was tired of fighting with him and he said my insecurities were my problem,” she explained.

And, at the start of the relationship, I told him, “Can you promise you’ll help me overcome my insecurities?”

He expressed his dissatisfaction by saying, “It’s gotten to be too much.”

“I’m a trusting person, and that’s one of my flaws,” she continued.

“So, in the end, I do…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.