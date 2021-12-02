Tammy Slatons Worries Fan With New Hospital Photo From ‘1000-Lb Sisters’

Fans of the 1000-lb Sisters have been worried about Tammy Slaton’s health.

Throughout the TLC show, her eating and lifestyle habits have not been the healthiest.

The reality star recently revealed that she was suffering from carbon dioxide poisoning.

After contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19), Slaton had been having trouble breathing for months.

Fans were understandably concerned when she posted a new photo after revealing her most recent condition.

Slaton revealed her struggles in a recent TikTok video.

“I had a mental breakdown around July of this year, and I lost myself literally super bad up until the end of August,” she said, coughing.

“Then I took a month off in September, which meant I didn’t film for a month, and then I started filming again in October.”

Anyway, the season is over because it’s on the air now, but I ended up in the hospital due to carbon dioxide poisoning, which led to pneumonia and septicemia, so there’s that.

I sound like this because they put a trach in my throat after I was taken off of life support, and I’m still getting used to it.

Day by day, I’m getting better.”

Slaton said she’ll be in a rehab facility soon to continue her recovery.

“I’m going to another nursing rehab to regain my strength and lose weight and all that,” she explained.

Slaton recently shared a photo of herself wearing a trach on Instagram.

Despite the fact that some fans were disturbed by the photo, many others wished Slaton a speedy recovery.

One fan commented on the photo, “Wishing you much health and happiness.”

“And I hope rehab goes well for you; you are strong and capable of living the life you deserve.”

“You’re looking much better, Tammy,” someone said. “Stay strong, you’ve got this.”

“God has provided you with a second chance; seize it!”

Others, on the other hand, were not so kind.

“So you got rid of your oxygen tube and got a trach,” someone else said.

“These aren’t ornaments, hun,” says the narrator.

“Girl, you need to change… show other women how to do it, get on the right track!!!!” one person urged.

“You have a platform, take advantage of it!!!”

“It’s not all about the weight, Tammy; just get STRONGER, and the rest will follow,” another fan emphasized.

One user wondered aloud, “Are you going to take your health seriously NOW?????”

“What else is it going to take for you to get your act together???”

“I’m relieved…,” she says.

