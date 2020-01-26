Tamra Judge is leaving Real Housewives of Orange County… days after Vicki Gunvalson departs Bravo

She’s following in the footsteps of the real OG from the OC.

And Tamra Judge announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County after 12 years with a somber Instagram post.

The 52-year-old reality star admitted ‘it’s time’ for her to move on to other projects, much like her buddy Vicki Gunvalson who revealed she will no longer be a part of the Bravo show after an incredible 14-season run.

‘It’s been a wild 12 years,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys.’

Tamra wrapped her arm around Eddie in the shot shared on social media announcing the end of an era.

Judge joined the franchise in its third season which aired from November 2007 til January 2008.

She starred alongside Vicki, Jeana Keough, Lauri Waring, Tammy Knickerbocker, Tamra Barney and Quinn Fry.

She told People magazine that she’s ‘looking forward to life away from the cameras’ after more than a decade on the show.

‘I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms,’ she said.

Tamra took note from Vicki Gunvalson who revealed she was finished with the show after 14 years, starring as the longest-running character of the franchise.

‘I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ she began her statement. ‘It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for “whooping it up” with me along the way.

‘I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on “Whoop it up with Vicki”‘

She added: ‘I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.’

Vicki had been demoted from full Housewife status to ‘friend’ of the show for her last season, which starred Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and nemesis Kelly Dodd.