Tanner Buchanan, a member of the cast of ‘Cobra Kai,’ made a fan’s day at Starbucks.

Tanner Buchanan, a cast member of ‘Cobra Kai,’ made a fan’s day in a Starbucks.

Tanner Buchanan is a guy who is easy to talk to.

Fans of Cobra Kai need not be concerned if they see him in person.

Nonetheless, Buchanan understands that running into a Cobra Kai cast member after watching them on TV, or on your phone, or wherever else you watch Netflix, can be a big deal.

On a Starbucks run, he told a story about meeting a nervous fan.

After the premiere of episode 1 of Cobra Kai Season 4 on December 1, Buchanan took part in an online Qandamp;A.

The details of his touching fan encounter can be found below.

Netflix has just released Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

The cast of Cobra Kai is a lot like us.

They, too, require coffee.

Buchanan, like everyone else, frequents Starbucks.

He’s also responsible, going out in public wearing a mask.

Despite the mask, one Cobra Kai fan noticed him.

Tanner Buchanan, star of ‘Cobra Kai,’ Discusses His OCD Diagnosis During Season 4

“I was in Starbucks a couple weeks ago, and this girl, probably 12 or 13, clocked me when I walked in,” Buchanan said during the Qandamp;A.

I had my mask on and everything, but when they finally called my order, they said, ‘Tanner?’ and she just whipped her head around to face me, and I grabbed my coffee.”

Buchanan had a big year in 2021.

Season 3 of Cobra Kai debuted after the show was moved from YouTube to Netflix.

Longtime fans were curious to see what happened to Robby (Buchanan) after his high school brawl with Miguel (Xolo Mariduea).

Then, of course, all the new Netflix viewers got to meet Robby, Johnny Lawrence’s estranged son (William Zabka).

Season 4, which premiered in December, was eagerly anticipated by fans like the Starbucks girl.

Tanner Buchanan, star of ‘Cobra Kai,’ wants this role in Robert Pattinson’s sequel to ‘The Batman.’

He’s All That, a Netflix original film, starred Buchanan in 20201.

He had previously appeared on Designated Survivor and The Fosters before joining the Cobra Kai cast in 2018.

Buchanan was moved by the young girl’s nervousness when she requested a selfie at Starbucks.

Buchanan, on the other hand, did not reveal his Starbucks order.

“She was like, ‘Can we, can we, can we, um, can we take a picture?'” Buchanan recalled.

