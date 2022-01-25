Tanner Buchanan, the star of ‘Cobra Kai,’ is worth how much money?

Tanner Buchanan, the star of ‘Cobra Kai,’ has a net worth of $1 million.

Tanner Buchanan began his acting career in 2010 with a one-off, unnamed role on Modern Family.

He’s now the star of Cobra Kai, one of Netflix’s most popular shows, 12 years later.

Buchanan, who will be 23 years old in 2022, has already achieved tremendous success.

I’m curious as to how much money he makes.

[Warning: The fourth section of this story contains Cobra Kai spoilers.]

According to IMDb, Buchanan made his acting debut at the age of 12 when he played “Kid (hashtag)2” in Modern Family.

Following that, he spent the next few years guest-starring on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, and others.

In addition, the young actor appeared in a few films, including 2012’s The Real St.

Jake Squared, a film from 2013.

Buchanan began to play more recurring roles in 2015.

He appeared in three Girl Meets World episodes, six Fosters episodes, and two episodes of Fuller House.

Between 2016 and 2018, the actor played Leo Kirkman in the drama Designated Survivor.

From 2015 to 2017, he played Mason Kendall in Game Shakers.

Buchanan rose to prominence after his role as Robby Keene in Cobra Kai, which premiered in 2018.

Simultaneously, he added more films to his resume, including Max Winslow and the House of Secrets in 2019 and He’s All That in 2021.

The Hyperions, his next film, is currently in post-production as of January 2022.

Tanner Buchanan is estimated to be worth (dollar)1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Many of his Cobra Kai co-stars, such as Xolo Mariduea and Gianni Decenzo, appear to share this trait.

Buchanan revealed to in 2020 that he has been playing guitar since the age of four.

He has, however, kept his talent to himself because it is so personal to him.

He wasn’t interested in releasing music at the time, but he may do so later in his career.

“Acting is my top priority, but music is something I’d like to pursue later in life,” he explained.

“Perhaps not by myself, but with a band.”

I like that aspect, kind of like how Jared Leto is an actor and then sings with 30 Seconds to Mars, a rock band, which would be really cool to do later in…

