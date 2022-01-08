‘Tantalize Your Tastebuds’ with Giada De Laurentiis’ Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca by Giada De Laurentiis Will ‘Tantalize Your Tastebuds’

Saltimbocca means “jump in your mouth” in Italian, and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis promises that the flavors of her Chicken Saltimbocca will do just that.

The Food Network chef’s recipe is simple, yet impressive and flavorful, as it only calls for a few ingredients: chicken, a lemony sauce, and spinach.

You’ll only need a few ingredients for De Laurentiis’ recipe, including chicken cutlets, thin prosciutto, thawed frozen chopped spinach, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, chicken broth, and lemon juice.

The recipe will also necessitate the use of toothpicks.

“When I make this dish, I like to use really thin pieces of chicken,” says the chef in the Food Network video for this recipe.

You can have your butcher pound the chicken for you, or you can buy chicken scallopini in some supermarkets, which are extremely thin and perfect for this dish.”

“The flavors burst in your mouth with each bite; Chicken Saltimbocca will definitely tantalize your tastebuds,” she continues.

On Food Network’s website, you’ll find the complete recipe, reviews, and video.

Although De Laurentiis’ dish appears to be complicated, it is actually quite simple to make.

The chef begins by seasoning the thin chicken cutlets with salt and pepper on a cutting board or platter.

Place a thin slice of prosciutto on each cutlet to begin layering the components of each delectable bundle of flavor.

De Laurentiis then instructs that the thawed spinach be squeezed dry of excess liquid and tossed with a tablespoon of oil before being spread on the prosciuttochicken cutlets in a “thin layer.”

Roll each cutlet “package” up like a jelly roll from “the short tapered end” up, sprinkling the spinach with Parmesan cheese.

De Laurentiis browns each chicken bundle in an oiled skillet over high heat for “about two minutes per side,” then pours chicken broth and lemon juice into the pan bottom and brings to a boil.

She suggests simmering the liquid for about 10 minutes “until the chicken is just cooked through,” then heating the liquid over high heat for another five minutes after the chicken has been moved to a plate.

Without the toothpicks, the chicken can be served and then drizzled with the cooking liquid.

