Taraji P Henson paid for Wesley Snipes’ starring role in “Empire.”

Taraji P Henson footed the bill for Wesley Snipes’ starring role in ‘Empire.’

Empire was the talk of the town at its peak.

The hit show followed the exploits of drug dealer turned music mogul Lucious Lyon, who was played by Terrence Howard in a memorable role.

Howard became even more well-known as a result of the show, which linked him to one of Fox’s biggest hits.

If things had gone differently, Wesley Snipes would have played Lucious instead of Howard.

However, one of the reasons Snipes was passed over for the part was Taraji P Henson’s refusal to work with him.

Lee Daniels, the showrunner and creator of Empire, previously stated that he had another actor in mind for the role of ruthless Lucious Lyon.

He had the Blade star in mind when he first conceived the project.

According to The Bay State Banner, Daniels stated, “I was thinking Wesley Snipes for the role.”

“However, word on the street was that Taraji was no longer feeling it.”

Taraji P Henson, who played Lucious’ wife Cookie, later revealed that she would only accept one man as her on-screen husband.

“Then she said, ‘I’ll do it if Terrence does it.’ I was like, ‘Girl, you haven’t even gotten the job yet.’ And I was like, ‘Terrence ain’t going to do TV.’ But then he said he would, and there you go.”

Wesley Snipes, on the other hand, claims that’s not the case.

According to Cinemablend, Snipes claimed that Daniels didn’t turn him down, but rather the other way around.

Because of his feature film ambitions, Snipes claimed he wouldn’t be able to play the part.

“My main concern is how much time I’d have to devote to feature films,” Snipes explained.

Snipes chose to star in NBC’s The Player instead of Empire.

Despite the fact that the show only lasted one season, Snipes claimed that the short-lived TV series was more accommodating to his needs.

“Thankfully, these guys were able to work it out so that I can focus on this while still doing some movie-star stuff now and then,” Snipes said.

Snipes told TMZ that despite Empire being a longer and more popular show than The Player, he doesn’t regret passing on the Lucious role.

“I never have any regrets.”

Howard in the role was “the right man for the right plan,” according to the New Jack City actor.

Empire was able to…

