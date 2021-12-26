Tarek El Moussa and Other Reality Stars’ Families on HGTV Babies

Tarek El Moussa, Erin Napier, and other HGTV stars are juggling parenthood and their reality TV careers.

When his and then-wife Christina Haack’s daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010, TheFlip or Flopstar became a father.

Brayden was born to the couple five years later.

Since their divorce in 2016, the reality stars have been coparenting their children.

“It’s important… to make sure you’re on the same page,” the Christina on the Coast star told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview in June 2018, months after the couple finalized their divorce.

“We have a schedule in place where if one of us has to travel, the other picks up for the other.”

And we just make sure that we’re doing what’s best for the kids.”

In December 2020, El Moussa joked that coparenting was a “walk in the park” compared to breaking up in public.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star told Us at the time, “It doesn’t matter how bad it is.”

“It’s a lot better than it used to be.”

Haack married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and gave birth to their first child, Hudson, nine months later, while the California native moved on with Heather Rae Young from Selling Sunset.

In September 2020, the former couple called it quits, and Haack married Joshua Hall the following year.

El Moussa and Young have been open about their plans to start a family since their October 2021 wedding in California.

One month after their wedding, the former Playboy model told E!’s Daily Pop, “We’re going to freeze embryos first, then see what happens.”

“It’s already a whirlwind in our household.

We’re a family of two.

I’ve been a mother for quite some time.

So I’m thinking, ‘Why don’t we have one more?'”

In terms of Napier, she and husband Ben Napier welcomed daughters Helen and Mae in January 2018 and May 2021, respectively.

The couple, who married in November 2008, keeps their daughters off social media, but hasn’t shied away from slamming the parenting cops over the years.

“It’s becoming more difficult to carry every viewpoint from every angle.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

