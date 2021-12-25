Tarek El Moussa of Flip or Flop and his wife Heather Rae Young have been chastised for making out in front of his children in a new Christmas photo.

Fans have slammed Tarek El Moussa and his Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae Young for their overly affectionate Christmas photo.

The TV star couple tied the knot in October in a lavish, heartfelt ceremony that included flower arches and champagne walls.

If their latest Christmas photo is any indication, love is still in the air for the couple.

Tarek, 40, shared a sweet family photo on Instagram with Heather, 34, and his two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop cohost Christina Haak, just days before Christmas.

Tarek and Heather, dressed in matching black and white checked onesies, had a cheeky smooch, much to the delight of his children, who covered their eyes and squealed.

Fans were not impressed with the couple’s PDA, as evidenced by the flood of comments on the photo.

One follower suggested, “Get a room, love birds.”

Another fan said, “Yea, a peck would have been more appropriate in front of the kids.”

“A therapist is going to make some money off this moment someday,” wrote another.

“Not cute,” one person said, while another added, “I wouldn’t want to see my father kiss like that.”

“Merry Christmas.”

Some fans, on the other hand, couldn’t get enough of the sweet snap.

“I loveeee this!!! I’m in an ex-relationship where my kids have never seen me affectionate in this way..(with a significant other) so I envy this,” one person wrote, while another declared it “the best picture.”

On Christmas Eve, the couple posted another pajama-clad family photo to Instagram, though this one was a little more subdued.

Tarek and Heather glowed with joy as they posed on the beach with Taylor and Brayden, proudly displaying their massive and perfectly wrapped gifts.

Tarek captioned the photo with, “Merry Christmas Eve from me and my entire world.”

After a nine-year marriage, Tarek and Christina divorced in 2018.

Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their children and film Flip or Flop.