Tarek El Moussa was terrified to propose to Heather Rae Young, especially because he would have to ask her parents (exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa of HGTV’s Flip or Flop admitted he was nervous about proposing to Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset, but he was even more nervous about asking her parents for permission.

He recently told about his proposal jitters.

In addition, the couple discussed the stunning rose-lined proposal, with Young revealing if she was truly surprised.

El Moussa staged the proposal during a lavish getaway to Catalina Island, and admitted that he was nervous about proposing.

He laughed as he admitted, “I was pretty nervous.”

“However, it was incredible.

I’ll never forget how I proposed to her.

Her making that decision.

And then there’s the dress, and then there’s the magic hour.

The sky was bright and we felt as if we were on the beach.

And those are the kinds of memories that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Young questioned her husband, “But honey, you were more nervous to ask my parents to marry me, right?”

He recalled, “Oh yeah, apparently I didn’t ask her parents.”

“Apparently I sat down and announced, ‘I’m marrying your daughter!’ as if I was afraid to ask her parents!”

Even though the setting was too perfect for a proposal, Young explained why she was still taken aback.

“Three months in, Tarek and I had looked at rings, and he did tell me I needed closer to a year,” she said of a possible proposal.

“We celebrated our one-year anniversary with a beautiful dinner on our boat.

And he’d planned some incredible surprises for us.

Then we were supposed to go to Catalina Island on our boat for a relaxing weekend.”

TONIGHT on @hgtv is one of our special (hashtag)flipping101 I love you @tarekelmoussa lots of real estate and lots of love can’t wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.comfP3OXRpEq

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Reveal (Exclusive) Why She Finally Said ‘Yes’ to That First Date

“Instead, he surprised me by saying, ‘We’re getting off the boat,'” she went on.

“We’ll be on the island, and then I’ll be filming a little bit with him on Flipping 101,” she says.

And our assistant informed me that we were going to shoot some B-roll to accompany the episode we had already shot.

So, as you may recall, I was a newbie…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

TONIGHT our one our special #flipping101 on @hgtv I love you @tarekelmoussa lots of real estate and lots of love ❤️ can’t wait for you guys to see it! pic.twitter.com/pfP3OXRpEq — Heather Rae El Moussa (@HeatherRaeYoung) October 9, 2020