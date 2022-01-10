Target has 7 Editor-Approved Winter Fashion Finds on Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We walk into Target with a specific list of items we need, only to leave with a shopping cart full of items we didn’t realize we needed.

A Target run is a risky venture because we always spend more money than we intended.

But who can blame us? Target is our happy place — where else can you find the cutest clothes alongside greeting cards and groceries?

Target’s winter sale allows you to indulge in some guilt-free retail therapy.

Read on for the best deals and discounts from our favorite one-stop shop, including sweaters, shoes, and more!

These finds, like Target, are a slam dunk.

a.

Coats are a type of garment.

Fully lined with sherpa faux fur, the Sebby Collection Women’s Zip Front Faux Shearling is a seasonal staple.

Nobody will believe you bought this coat at Target; one shopper even said, “It’s even more beautiful in person.”

SO ELEGANT

Warm and inviting.

“I don’t want to take it off!” exclaims the narrator.

Visit Target for more women’s coats and jackets!

2. If you’re looking for a

Knitwear

With this timeless cardigan, you can earn your stripes.

The balloon sleeves and jewel button detailing have us swooning.

“LOVE this sweater! So soft! The buttons make it look soooo expensive,” one customer exclaimed.

More Target women’s sweaters can be found here.

3. If you’re looking for a

Exceptional

This Women’s Coca-Cola Unity Square Lyrics Logo T-Shirt will give you a vintage look.

This graphic tee was inspired by the iconic Hilltop commercial from 1971.

Fashion from the past will never be out of style.

More Target women’s tops can be found here.

a)

Clothing

The Sandra Darren Long Sleeve Midi Button Skirt Sweater Knit Dress is an elegant frock that can be worn from the office to out on the town, and it features a V-neck tie-waist midi dress.

Visit Target for more women’s dresses!

5. Make a list.

Leggings are a type of clothing that is worn underneath

In these full-coverage leggings with a flattering fit, you can sweat it out.

These Reebok PureMove Leggings are on sale right now.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

7 Editor-Approved Winter Fashion Finds on Sale Now at Target