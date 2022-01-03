Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan, stars of 90 Day Fiance, Reunite for New Year’s Eve After Split Rumors

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan surprised everyone by spending New Year’s Eve together, just a month after hinting at their breakup.

“When all negativity is gone in 2021, 2022 will be like,” the Philippines native captioned a TikTok video dancing with her husband, 47, on Saturday, January 1.

“H h h h h h h h h h h h h

In the social media post, Hazel took a variety of poses while the Ohio native attempted to count down from five behind her before revealing himself.

“My countdown is impeccable,” Tarik responded when one Instagram user pointed out that he messed up the countdown and another wrote that he was “so damn happy she’s back he can’t focus.”

In December 2021, the founder of Quantum Money LLC appeared to confirm that he and his business partner had broken up.

“Hazel is no longer a member of my household.”

She stated that she is in a different state with people she does not know.

She’s returning to the Philippines.

“I know because she doesn’t have a choice,” Tarik wrote on Instagram Stories at the time.

“Please don’t attack or harass her the way you have for the past three years.”

“A real man wouldn’t abuse his women mentally and emotionally,” Hazel wrote in her Instagram bio after the incident.

Wait and tell me I’m OK Thruth [sic]will prevail (hashtag)facts.” “A real man doesn’t run his mouth on social media; wait and tell me I’m OK Thruth [sic]will prevail (hashtag)facts.”

Hazel Cagalitan Myers90 (@illipina26) shared a post.

90 Day Fiance’s Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan Reunite for New Year’s Eve After Sparking Split Speculation